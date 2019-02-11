Welcome to a week of romance here on The Boris and Robyn Show. Just kidding, we're not really the romantic types. However, it will be a week of fun, and we'll give you the chance to win a great prize that could bring a little romance into your life.

This week on The Boris and Robyn Show, just in time for Valentine's Day, we'll be giving away $100 gift certificates to Zimmer Brothers Jewelers. Just make sure you're listening every morning this week at around 7:45 for your chance to win. Also just in time for Valentine's Day, we'll get a visit from Dr. Love on Monday, and everybody's favorite attorney Jonna Spilbor will be here on Thursday.