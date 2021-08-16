Exploring the Nearly 100-Year Local History of JK’s Texas Hot Weiners in Danbury

I grew up in Brewster, NY not far from Danbury, CT and I moved to the Hat City like seven years ago so I have no excuse to tell you what I am about to.

Until last week, I'd never stepped foot inside JK's Texas Hot Weiners. It's not because I'd not heard of it, the Hot Weiners are as famous locally as any dish can be. I'm glad I put an end to my JK's drought. I took my son Lucas with me for lunch and the Weiners lived up to the hype.

Not only is the food great but the place is unique. The inside of the restaurant seems trapped in time and I mean that as a deep compliment. Today, everything looks the same wherever you go, but JK's stands out in all ways. It's also a place that celebrates its history and ties to the community.

JK's Texas Hot Weiners Has Nearly 100 Year History in Danbury How does one family owned business survive for nearly 100 years? I don't know the answer, but the folks at JK's Texas Hot Weiners in Danbury do. Not only does JK's serve a unique and delicious product with care, but they do it together and it's evident in their history.

This was the easiest research project I've ever done. You see, everything I just told you hangs in print form framed on the wall inside of JK's. If you want your story told, tell it. Someone is bound to notice.

Lou Milano

P.S, They don't take cards, so bring cash. If you forget, they have an ATM machine so you can fix your mistake.

