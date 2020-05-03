JetBlue to Require All Passengers to Wear Face Coverings

JetBlue Airlines fly out of Stewart Airport in the Hudson Valley and will now require all passengers to wear face coverings.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, JetBlue Airlines announced that all passengers must wear face-coverings. This new rule will begin on Monday, May 4, 2020. CNN reports that JetBlue Airlines are the first major airline in the U.S. that has taken a measure like this.

According to a statement on their website, all customers must wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth. It must be worn during check-in, boarding, while in flight and while deplaning. JetBlue's website states that JetBlue crewmembers have already been instructed to wear face coverings while working. JetBlue is one of the airlines that flies out of Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.

Here is the entire statement from JetBlue's website:

*NEW* Face Coverings Required for Customers Starting May 4, all customers are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning. JetBlue crewmembers have already been utilizing face coverings at work. CDC guidance defines a suitable face covering as an item of cloth that should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric and allow for unrestricted breathing. The CDC recommends surgical masks and N-95 respirators be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders. Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement. To learn more about face coverings visit the CDC’s website.

