If you're anything like me and you love submarine sandwiches, I have amazing news for anyone in and around the Poughkeepsie area.

It's official: Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to Poughkeepsie and to say I'm excited is an understatement. For the last year or so, anytime I've wanted to grab one of my favorite subs, I've had to drive all the way down to Fishkill or over to Newburgh to grab one. NOT ANYMORE!

As I was driving on route 9 the other day, I noticed a new sign that was like music to my ears. Jersey Mike's Sub Shop is opening soon. The new location will be snuggled between Smoothie King and a yet to open business at the newly constructed storefronts at 2611 South Road Poughkeepsie.

The new storefront construction project started early last year and has already welcomed new businesses like Sleep Number, Buff City Soap, and Smoothie King to name a few. Now we can expect Jersey Mike's sooner than later. We've reached out for an exact opening date, but haven't heard back just yet. When we do, we will update this article.

The new location is the fourth Jersey Mike's Sub Shop to open in the Hudson Valley, joining the already opened location at 584 Route 9 in Fishkill, the Newburgh location at 1223 NY-300 Suite 203, Newburgh, and the Central Valley location at 498 Red Apple Ct Unit Fc-8, Central Valley (Woodbury Commons).

If you plan on trying out at Jersey Mike's near you and are looking for a sub suggestion, my go-to is always the #13!! It's called the "Original Italian" and if you order it, make sure you tell your sandwich maker to do it MIKE'S WAY!!!

