Jaw Dropping Photos From the New York Int’l Air Show

If you missed the massive air show in Orange County this past weekend you can check out these awesome pictures captured from the show.

When I was a kid my dad would always take me to the local air shows. It was a cool bonding experience for the both of us. Looking back at it I'm glad that we both liked watching loud fighter jets and retired bombers from World War 2 fly over us rather than be stuck in some quiet fishing boat in the middle of nowhere with nothing to do but talk to each other. Could you imagine?

There are few things more thrilling than skilled pilots performing death defying stunts at Mach 1 speeds.

There was an awesome reason to be hanging out in Montgomery over the weekend. After taking a year off like many other big events, the New York International Air Show returned this year at the Orange County Airport and didn't disappoint fans in the Hudson Valley region.

Guests who attended got their share of some serious action at the air show. The F-22 Raptor demo team flew over along with the F-18 Rhino demo team. A massive B-25 joined the show and we even got to see the iconic P-51 Mustang.

There was even a performance from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the West Point Parachute Team.

Did you catch the New York International Air Show in Montgomery? If you did what was your favorite part?

If you missed it here are some stunning photos from the event captured by local photographer, Charles Frank.