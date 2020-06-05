J.C. Penney To Close 154 Stores, Including 7 in New York
J.C. Penney announced the list of the 154 stores it plans to close this summer.
On Thursday, the bankrupted retailer identified the first phase of 154 store closures. The company said in a press release the stores were identified "following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit."
Store closing sales will begin at all 154 locations and officials expect the store closing sales to take 10 to 16 weeks.
"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney said in a press relief. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
The following stores in New York are among the 154 stores that will close:
- Finger Lakes Mall
1579 Clark Street Rd
Auburn, NY 13021
315-253-2762
- Batavia City Centre
40 Batavia City Ctr
Batavia, NY 14020
585-344-0824
- Roseland Shopping Center
3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165
Canandaigua, NY 14424
585-394-4600
- Sangertown Square Mall
1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-797-6010
- Oswego Plaza
140 State Route 104, Ste A
Oswego, NY 13126
315-342-4080
- Freedom Mall
205 Erie Blvd W
Rome, NY 13440
315-339-3835
- Destiny USA
9559 Destiny USA Dr
Syracuse, NY 13290
315-466-2405
As of this writing, it appears the J.C. Penny locations in Poughkeepsie and Middletown will remain open.