It’s Back – Ulster County Mobile DMV Unit Will Resume Service

If you're part of any local or community facebook groups, i'm certain you've seen a question posted within the last week asking about DMV hours or services. For more than a year now anyone needing to do any business at the DMV knows what a struggle it has been, yes, even more of a struggle than a typical DMV visit.

A welcome sign of something returning that you may have forgotten about over the past year plus - The Ulster Motor Vehicle Mobile Unit will be back on the streets beginning Thursday July 8th.

Though not all DMV services and transactions are available through the mobile unit, they are able to process things like Driver’s License Renewal, Learner’s Permit, Non-Driver I.D., Vehicle Registration, Registration Renewal, License Plate Surrender, Duplicate Title Request, and Change of Address.

In an announcement from Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack, Thursday July 8th is the day that the DMV Mobile Unit will be back on the road again, making their first stop at the New Paltz Community Center, followed by the Shandaken Town Hall on Friday, July 9th.

The 'regular' service schedule for Ulster County is as follows, weekly:

• Monday – Marlborough Highway/Water Department

• Tuesday – Saugerties Town Hall

• Wednesday – Ellenville Village Hall

• Thursday – New Paltz Community Center

• 1st Friday of the month – Shandaken Town Hall

• All other Fridays – Shawangunk Town Hall

No appointments are necessary, and the hours at the aforementioned locations are 10am-1pm, and 2pm-3:30pm.

In her statement , County Clerk Postupack noted:

We are happy to be able to provide these essential services to our community again. The Mobile Unit has become a vital part of the communities where it travels, and we are so pleased we can resume services.

website, or by reaching out to the clerk directly, (845) 340-3040 or countyclerk@co.ulster.ny.us More information about the mobile unit can be found on the County Clerk's, or by reaching out to the clerk directly, (845) 340-3040 or countyclerk@co.ulster.ny.us

