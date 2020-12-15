It Seems the Joke is on Me

Okay, I didn't realize that I was going to have to be the one dealing with this situation.

As you can see in the photo, it seems the elves got into a little bit of trouble recently in my home. The little monsters managed to get into the cabinet, grabbed our flour, and sprinkled it on my hardwood floor, and made flour-angels. Yes, of course, this was my doing. I was left with the task of handling the elves that night and it was late and I was tired and out of ideas, so this is what I came up with at the last minute.

My wife left early in the morning and didn't see what I had done with the elves, and when she came home after I long day at work, she saw that these naughty little elves had dumped flour all over our floor. I should've mentioned that when she asked me to move the elves, she suggested another thing to do with them, which I ignored completely.

Plus side, the kids loved it, so it was a success from that standpoint. The downside, guess who was tasked with cleaning up the flour without waking the kids up when it was time to moved the elves? Yup, that's right, yours truly. Great, just great, here I am trying to sweep up flour at midnight. The worst part, I have no idea where I'm moving these little freaks, no offense Santa.

I love that the elves help my kids believe in the magic of Christmas, but I shouldn't have to clean up after them.