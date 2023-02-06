Is This the World’s Best Cookie? And Why Can’t I Find It In NY?

While on vacation I may have stumbled upon the best chocolate chip cookie ever made. I know that may sound like an exaggeration, but this cookie is seriously life-changing.

This weekend I was visiting Disney Springs, which is the huge shopping area in Walt Disney World. While perusing the shops and restaurants I noticed a long line of people in front of a small shop. This wasn't very unusual, because it seems that everywhere you look in Disney World someone is waiting in line for something. But as I looked at the shop I noticed it was Gideon's Bakeshop, a small bakery that a friend urged me to visit during my vacation.

"This cookie is no joke," they said. "Whatever you do, make sure to get a chocolate chip cookie at Gideon's." After seeing the ravenous crowd outside I decided I had to give one of these cookies a try. As I approached the line I was greeted by a man with a tablet asking for my reservation. Apparently in order to get in line you need to first get in another "virtual" line that's two hours long. Well, now I was really intrigued. Since I was headed to lunch and to do some shopping I put my name in and awaited my text to return.

After a couple of hours, I was called back to the line to wait for another 15 minutes before being allowed inside the small shop. Once inside I was allowed to buy no more than six cookies. Weighing in at a half-pound each, a half dozen of these cookies would be more than enough to feed a small army.

Is this really the world's best chocolate chip cookie?

After unwrapping the cookie I was skeptical whether it was really going to live up to the hype. Completely covered in chocolate chips, it looked like something you'd find in any New York City bakery. Those cookies usually look delicious in the bakery case but wind up being a crumbly mess with no real taste.

As soon as I started to break off a piece, however, I realized that this was no ordinary cookie. This was not crumbly at all, but very dense and heavy. The chocolate chips immediately started to melt in my fingers letting me know they were made with pure chocolate, not processed ingredients.

As the cookie hit my mouth I was surprised by the taste explosion. The thick, buttery cookie mixed with the semi-sweet chocolate instantly melted in my mouth, but what makes this cookie even more special is the sprinkling of salt on top that gives the cookie an out-of-this-world taste experience. I brought one of the cookies back for some friends to try and they all agreed that the sweet and savory cookie was one of the best they'd ever eaten.

Are these cookies available in New York?

While the bakery's owner says he's considering branching out, right now the only way to get Gideon's chocolate chip cookies is to visit the bakery in Disney Springs or their original location at the East End Market in Orlando. According to the company's website, Gideon's Bakeshop is "looking to grow a bit in the coming years because our creative brains crave opportunity." Let's hope that includes opening up a New York location.

