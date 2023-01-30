Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]

Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.

The state of New York's single population is over 6.1 million, as of 2020. When it comes to the amount of single adults by share, New York was 4th in the country.

The Study

WalletHub put together a study for best states in the country for singles. In order to rank the best and worst states for singles, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) dating economics, 2) dating opportunities and 3) romance and fun.

See Also: Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just To Go On Dates

Is New York a Good Place to Find a Date?

Overall New York was 2nd in the country only to California for singles. According to WalletHub, New York was 1st and 2nd for dating opportunities and romance and fun, respectively. Of course, we know it's expensive here, so New York ranked dead last when it came to dating economics, according to the study.

That wasn't enough tor hinder our overall score though.

Pennsylvania was 5th, New Jersey 7th, Massachusetts 8th, and Connecticut 14th. West Virginia was last overall. If that sounds familiar, West Virginia also ranked last in health, and tends to hover near the bottom for other studies like education, and best places to raise a family.

New Yorkers Love Their Pets But Not Each Other?

Have you ever said "I love you" but didn't really mean it? Do you feel like the people you date just never seem to want to make the first move? Well, if you want company, then perhaps look to adopt at your local animal shelter. It appears others across the state have done just that, according to a new survey.

The Survey

Preply asked 2,335 people across the country about how they show and receive affection to determine the most affectionate state.

loading...

From what the people who were surveyed are saying, some in New York may really love their pets more than their very own partners. According to the survey, New Yorkers are more affectionate towards their pets than their own partners with 69% feeling more comfortable with animals than other people.