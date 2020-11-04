Is It Too Early for Christmas Decorations?

Now that we've made our way past Halloween, it's the mad dash to get to Christmas and start shopping and fight people for a deal on a television. But, is it too early to start decorating?

We live in a world where nobody can live in the moment and needs to rush on to the next thing. Here we are, a few days after Halloween, and the stores have already had Christmas merchandise out for sale for weeks now. I'm the type of person who likes to go one holiday at a time. Halloween, Thanksgiving, then Christmas in that order, no rushing, just enjoying the holidays.

Personally, I understand shopping early for Christmas in order to get the best deals, as prices soar the closer we get to the holidays. But I do not decorate for Christmas until at least Thanksgiving weekend, but usually, I like to wait until December to start pulling out the decorations.

Here at the radio station, they already have put up the tree which led to people saying "it's too soon" or "It's 2020, there is no such thing as too soon". I'm on the side of it's too soon. I'm just not ready for Christmas and all that nonsense right now. I need to enjoy other holidays first. Don't get me wrong, I love decorating for Christmas, but let's slow thing down a bit.

Where do stand on the issue? Are you the type of person that likes to get decorated early and starting jingle bells? Or would you rather wait until we get closer to the actual holiday?