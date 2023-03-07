Is Greenburgh Considered a Town in New York State?

How do you know if a place is a town or a hamlet? I'm going to say it again so I don't get yelled at...I'm still learning the area and have a lot of questions about it because it's very different from where I grew up. Bare with me when it comes to my questions and prying about what makes up the state. Over the past year, I kept hearing about a place called Greenburgh, NY and I wanted to learn more about it and what makes it unique.

Where is Greenburgh, NY located?

Greenburgh is located in Westchester County and it was developed along the Hudson River. The area is bordered by Yonkers, Mount Pleasant, White Plains and Scarsdale. There's a lot of history that took place here, the Romer-Van Tassel House was the first town hall and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. So that gave it away that it's a town...

Greenburgh is considered to be a town in the state and it is not a hamlet, sometimes there seems to be some confusion with that. The town does have 6 villages that help make up the population, but Greenburgh is its own town. A cool fact about that town is that the late actress/singer Dana Reeve (who was married to late actor Christopher Reeve) grew up in Greenburgh and she's a graduate of Edgemont Junior-Senior High School, how interesting.

