As we continue to see that gasoline prices increase more and more this year, with $5 per gallon becoming more and more a reality, is there an alternative to what we put into our cars?

There is a gasoline referred to as E-15, which is a It's 88-octane fuel that is regular gasoline that is a mix of unleaded gas and ethanol, 85%/15%. Does it work in your car? It is allegedly good for cars that work with flexible fuel, that are at least 2001 or newer. Yes, you will need to check with the manufacturer of your car, to see if you can use it in your cars engine. This might be a reason to dig out the book that came with your car?

While this is legal to be sold in New York State since 2019, a quick search does not show any gas stations actually selling it.

So what else can you do to help save money? There is another type of gasoline called E-85, which is another, lower cost option of a fuel to put into your gas tank.

What is E-85? Well it first glance, it is more available than the E-15, but what is it? What does it cost and can you use it in your car?

According to Energy.gov, E-85 is:

E85 (or flex fuel) is a term that refers to high-level ethanol-gasoline blends containing 51% to 83% ethanol, depending on geography and season

Who can use it? Since it is considered a flex-fuel, the only vehicles that can use it are those built after 2001, who are set up to use a flex-fuel. The benefit is that, from what I can tell, it is about $1 less per gallon than the regular unleaded options at most gas stations across the state.

Have you tried this? Do you use it? How does it affect the overall running of your car?

