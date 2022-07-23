Is Bullying Illegal in New York State?

Is your kid breaking the law when they bully another? What about adults bullying other adults? What does New York law say about it?

Did you ever have a relentless bully? When I was younger bullying was just something that you naturally encountered at school. You either told an adult or kept it to yourself while hoping the bully would just move on and often times they did. Sadly, if you did tell an adult they often didn't do much to prevent and sometimes that only made things worse.

Things have changed a lot since I was in school. Most schools and campuses have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying. Not only do institutions prohibit bullying in all forms but there's actually legislation on the books in New York that prohibits it as well. New York legislation states that discrimination, taunting or harassment can prevent a student from learning and taking full advantage of the educational system.

NY Cyberbullying Laws?

New York's anti-bullying laws don't just apply to schools. They also apply to cyberbullies as well. Bullying doesn't have to necessarily take place on school property.

Bullying is a form of harassment in the law's eyes. According to Criminal Defense Lawyers, more and more extreme cases of bullying are being settled in the courtroom. Victims of bullying may be able to file civil suits against their bully in those extreme circumstances.

It seems like these rules would apply to adults as well since bullying falls under harassment.