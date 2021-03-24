The owners of a popular gastropub in the Hudson Valley plan to open up an Irish-inspired bar and restaurant at the site of a former cafe.

In late 2020, the owner of Upstairs on 9 Cafe announced they were closing for good.

"We may be out of time- but the memories and friendships will last a lifetime!" owners Karen Furey and Todd Greger wrote on Facebook.

Upstairs on 9 Cafe was located at the New Paltz Golf Course. The cafe's Facebook states the cafe "offered fresh delicious food at reasonable prices with incredible views of the Shawangunk Mountains."

On Monday, the owners of Garvan’s in New Paltz announced they are opening up a new restaurant in New Paltz at the Upstairs on 9 Cafe location.

"So we are springing a new Baby Sister here at Garvan’s soon! Right across the parking lot in the space that Karen and Todd had lovingly run for 11 years as Upstairs On 9, we have decided to take over after they decided to call it a day," owners of Garvan’s wrote on Facebook.

The new eatery will be called Maggie Mae's. Owners say Maggie Mae's will be a casual Irish-inspired bar and restaurant with the "best views in New Paltz." An opening date hasn't been announced but owners say Maggie Mae's will open soon.

"We are very excited to show you our new offering soon, owners of Garvan’s wrote on Facebook.

Nearly 30 eateries recently opened in the Hudson Valley. Sadly, almost 40 eateries have closed down in the past year. You can see the full list of closings and openings below.

