Does Your iPhone Do This Strange Glitch and How Do You Fix It?

It's starting to happen more frequently and it's very frustrating.

I have been using iPhones for years and generally I have been pretty happy with them. I've always used Apple products and I think they are sleek, easy to use and are way faster compared to other brands. However, something has been recently going on with my iPhone and I've been wondering if anyone else has experienced it or knows a hack on how to fix it?

What has been going on recently with iPhones?

Mine did an update a few weeks ago and at first I didn't mind it, but now it's making it hard to troubleshoot the issue. Literally out of nowhere my iPhone has been doing this thing where it gets stuck while I'm trying to send a text message to someone. Yes, stuck....when I look at the message it looks like I'm out of service and never gets sent. Also, I haven't been getting any notifications when text messages are coming in and when I clicked on one it VANISHED.

When my iPhone would act up in the past I would go into the settings, reset it and everything seemed to be fine after. I can't find anything since the new update happened and I'm trying to figure out what exactly is going on, GRRRR. It's also getting worse and happening more so it's only a matter of time before a bigger problem arises.

Have you had a similar problem with your iPhone? Do you have a quick hack on how to fix it? PLEASE let me know on the station app.

