Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Hudson River

An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Hudson River in Ulster County.

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an Arkville man who was found unconscious and unresponsive in the Hudson River in the Town of Ulster on Saturday.

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Navigation Unit responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man in the Hudson River off East Kingston in the Town of Ulster.

James Lamborn, 70, of Arkville was found in the water, near his vessel bypassing kayakers. A preliminary investigation suggests Lamborn accidentally drowned, however, the investigation is ongoing, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Ulster Hose Fire Department, Ulster Police Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.