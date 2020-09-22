Injured Hiker Rescued in Greene County

An out of state hiker who was suffering from a leg injury had to be rescued by rangers in Greene County.

On September 19 at approximately 2:45 p.m. the DEC's Central Dispatch was requested for Forest Ranger assistance in locating a hiker, aged 40 from Tenafly, New Jersey, with a lower left leg injury.

The hiker was approximately one mile from the Barnum Road trailhead on Thomas Cole Mountain. Multiple forest rangers responded to the scene to assist in the rescue.

Rangers were able to locate the hiker and Greene County EMS provided first aid while Rangers prepared the man for a carry-out by securing him in a litter.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Rangers carried the subject out about one mile. The man declined medical transport and said he would seek additional medical care on his own.