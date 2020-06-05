Important Steps New York Businesses Must Follow to Reopen in Phase 2

There are a number of important steps businesses across New York State must follow in order to be allowed to reopen during Phase 2 of the state's four-phased reopening.

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Gov Andrew Cuomo said the Mid-Hudson Region will enter Phase 2 of the reopening on Tuesday, June 9.

Phase 2 will allow for outdoor dining; real estate; instore retail; vehicle sales, leases and rentals; retail repair, repair and cleaning; commercial building management; and hair salons to reopen.

CLICK HERE to determine if your business is eligible to reopen in Phase 2.

If a company is allowed to reopen you must follow these steps before reopening, according to the Dutchess Business Notification Network:

Go to the NY Forward website Click on “Phase Two Guidance.” Select your industry by scrolling down on the left side navigation bar. Click on and read “View Summary Guidelines” for your industry. Click on and read “Read and Affirm the Detailed Guidelines” for your industry, and then click the link at the bottom of the page or HERE to complete the form and hit submit. Click on “Print Business Safety Plan Template” for your industry, and then print and fill out the template, and keep on file at your place of business. Implement the Safety Plan.

"Congratulations, you’re ready to re-open! It is imperative that you go above and beyond the recommended guidance to ensure we do not spread COVID-19. You know your business better than anyone and you must identify areas that have potential to spread the virus. Should the metrics indicate an increase in new cases and deaths related to COVID-19 then the State of New York may place further restrictions on employers or once again place a complete PAUSE order in place," Dutchess Business Notification Network said in a release. "Use common sense to keep your customers and employees safe and healthy. It is the right thing to do, your customers will take notice of the extra precautions you have taken and continue to patronize your establishment. Your employees will also appreciate that you care."