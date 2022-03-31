Impaired New York Woman Passes Out While Driving in Hudson Valley, Police

Police allege the woman passed out after using one of the "most abused drugs in the world."

A Dutchess County woman is facing two felony charges after police allege she was found passed out in her car.

On Monday, March 28, around 2:15 p.m. the Red Hook Police Department received a call for service regarding a welfare check of a female passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Morry Road at the intersection of Hewlett Road in the Town of Red Hook.

Arriving officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle on Morry Road in the Town of Red Hook. Police later identified her as 36-year-old Amber L. Pease of Red Hook, NY.

Officers observed Pease inhaling nitrous oxide from a canister, also known as a "whip-it," according to the Red Hook Police Department. A whip-it is also spelled whippets or whippits, according to Arch Academy.

"Whippets is modern slang for nitrous oxide used as a recreational inhalant. The name comes from whipped-cream aerosol canisters, which users crack open to get at the gas inside," Arch Academy states about whippets. "Being easy to obtain from legitimately purchased products, whippets now rank among the top 10 most abused drugs in the world."

Nitrous oxide can make you feel high when it’s inhaled, however medical officials do warn using whippets can lead to paralysis, injury, coma, or even death.

Pease physically resisted being arrested, police say. However, she was quickly taken into custody.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs, both felonies (previous DWI conviction), as well as the misdemeanors of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. She was processed and released on tickets with a future court date.

