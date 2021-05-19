I’m Not Mentally Ready For a Full-Blown Cicada Invasion

The year has finally arrived where we're expected to see a full-blown cicada invasion here in the Hudson Valley. I'm not sure I'm really ready for that to happen.

I'm not sure if you remember the last time we actually had to deal with cicadas literally everywhere you stepped, but it was in the 1990s, and according to what I could find on the internet since I couldn't remember the exact year, it seems it was 1996ish. What I remember is these really weird insects I had never seen before were everywhere.

It was so bad that you really couldn't take a step without hearing a loud crunch on the ground of the cicadas you had just stepped on. Playing any kind of sports, as kids loved to do after school at that time was disrupted by swatting cicadas out of your face. I'm not going to lie, it was a great time to pick up tennis as a hobby because wacking those cicadas with a tennis racket became a game in itself.

As a full-grown adult, I have no desire to deal with any kind of invasion of cicadas like we had back then, especially after dealing with the pandemic for as long as we have. We'll probably hyperventilate swatting at a cicada while trying to keep our mask on straight.

While I understand that the cicadas have no idea what we just went through the past year, but maybe they can just delay their arrival until maybe next year or the year after. I'm not sure if there is a cicada leader, but king or queen, whatever it may be, somebody should ask for a meeting, just saying.

Are you ready for an all-out cicada invasion here in the Hudson Valley?

