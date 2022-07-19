If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.

If you came across purple paint on a tree, fence, piece of wood or building, etc in the Hudson Valley, or across New York State would you know what the purple paint is telling you? Or why you must leave asap?

What Purple Paint Means in New York State

Purple paint is quickly becoming a "No Trespassing" sign in New York State and across the United States.

It's not officially a rule in New York State, but over 15 states currently have a purple paint law which carries the same legal significance as "No Trespassing" signs in those states.

Reason For Purple Paint in New York

You may wonder why people put up the purple paint instead of a "No Trespassing" sign. The reason is simply that the paint helps landowners from having to replace printed scenes that are often stolen or damaged, Snopes reports.

Purple Paint Law Introduced in New York State

During the 2017-2018 Legislative Session New York Senator James L. Seward (R, 51st Senate District) introduced a purple paint law in New York.

"This bill would allow property owners to place purple paint markings on trees as an alternative to the current method of defining one's property through posted signs. The reasoning behind the existing law's provisions is rational, as most people would initially assume that the best way of conveying any sort of message is through the posting of a sign. However, as time has passed, it is clear to see that this conventional method comes with some faults, which this legislation seeks to amend. The prime defect of this technique of delineating property lines is a sign's ability to be tampered with and/or removed completely," Seward states in the bill.

Seward explains the color purple was chosen because it stands out in a natural setting, isn't used in the forestry industry and is a hue that people who are colorblind can recognize.

Seward goes on to say in the bill:

Trespassers can easily vandalize these posted signs in a way that would free them of any accountability for unlawfully laying foot on another's property, most commonly in instances of hunting. Aside from the physical and timely demands of maintaining these signs, one must also consider the economic demands. The constant repair and/or reinstallation of these signs and fences adds an extra, and burdensome, expense to property owners. Under this bill, this shortcoming of the standard posted sign is ultimately eliminated, or at the very least, dramatically lessens the likelihood of such obstruction occurring.

His bill died in the assembly in January 2018. Pennsylvania passed a purple paint law in 2020.

States With Purple Paint Law

The following 15 states currently have a purple paint law.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Maine

Missouri

Montana

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

