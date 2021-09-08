i95’s Exclusive Interview With Alice Cooper Ahead of His Upcoming Connecticut Show

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper. Alice is coming to Connecticut on Sunday, September 19, 2021 to play a show at the beautiful Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, with special guest Ace Frehley.

Alice is touring to promote his latest album Detroit Stories, which he told me was inspired by all of the classic garage rock bands and music of Detroit in the late 60's. Detroit Stories features several classic hits from Detroit bands in that era, including Bob Seger and the MC5. Detroit Stories is Alice's 21st solo album, and 28th overall.

I had the opportunity to ask Alice a few questions about his incredible career in the music industry, but first, I had to ask him about his relationship with Salvador Dali. Yes, Salvador Dali, one of the world's best oil painters and one of my favorite artists.

Here's the background of my question for Alice - I went to see a Dali exhibit at Hartford's Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art back in the day and was surprised to see a beautiful piece of Dali's art, it was a hologram of Alice Cooper. Here's a video of the piece that I found on YouTube from user gruenemann -

There is actually a video of their encounter also, where Alice gives a little more background into how they ended up hanging out with each other.

I asked Alice if he would tell me a story about Dali, and Mr. Cooper didn't disappoint:

"Oh, Dali was great, he was maybe the most...unique person that I've ever met in my life. He talked the same way that he painted. So, you didn't quite know what he was talking about most of the time, but he was probably the greatest Surrealist oil painter of all time. He made paintings that look like photographs, and he was totally out of his mind! I'll tell you a great story, we had dinner one night when I first met him, at the St. Moritz Hotel in New York City. We had maybe 20 people at the table, I mean, this dinner had to cost maybe 5 to 10 thousand dollars. In the end, they brought Dali the check, and, he just looked at the check, and signed the tablecloth. You know, Da-LI. So, I just sat there and looked at that, and I said "Well, I'll leave the tip, and I signed my name under it."

I said to Alice "Can you imagine that someone has that tablecloth on their wall, or tucked away in a safe somewhere?" Alice said "Someone has it, I guarantee someone has it in Manhattan." If you are the lucky person that has this treasure, please, make yourself known. God I'd love to see that.

Alice Cooper, with special guest Ace Frehley, is coming to play the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sunday, September 19, 2021. You can get your tickets by clicking HERE

