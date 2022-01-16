I Owe $100 in Toll Fees For a Trip From Poughkeepsie to Albany

The pesky letters have gone from a minor inconvenience to a nightmare for people without an E-Z Pass.

When you live in New York there are some bills you get used to seeing whether it is monthly or occasionally. One of those bills are from the New York State Thruway. I was bombarded with about 5 envelopes from Tolls by Mail and I almost fainted when I saw how many fees I had accumulated without even knowing it.

The toll booth is slowly becoming a thing of the past in New York. So many booths that Hudson Valley commuters have used daily have gone cashless. It's convenient in many ways but it has a major downside for people who don't have an E-Z Pass. If you don't travel on toll roads often and don't have an E-Z Pass now you will be getting your bills in the mail. It sounds simple enough but there seems to be some issues with the system.

The mail system doesn't seem to be keeping up with the Thruway Authority or they are moving extremely slow when sending this bills out. It could be both but it's creating a huge headache.

On Monday I received a total of 5 bills in the mail. Two of the bills sent to me twice and they were sent in orange envelopes that said appeared to be second notices. I received the first and second notices at the exact same time. Here is where it gets absolutely ridiculous. By the time I had seen these bills it was almost 3 months later and I had accumulated over $100 in late fees.

Has anyone dealt with this before? I can't be the only one. Thankfully, I called customer assistance and they were able to waive the fees. Then they told me had more bills coming in the mail. So that means I will always be behind in my payements.

I feel like I am being forced to get an E-Z Pass.

