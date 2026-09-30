A Yonkers man was arrested and charged with murder after his father was fatally stabbed Monday morning,

Yonkers police responded to 102 Smart Ave. at 7:45 a.m. Monday, September 28, for reports of a stabbing. Officers reportedly located an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers and medical personnel immediately rendered aid, including CPR, before the victim, Hekmat Ahmad, 61, of Yonkers, was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Department's Major Case Squad responded and began an investigation. According to police, Hekmat was inside his residence when he was attacked by a family member, identified as his son, Rami Ahmad, 31, of Yonkers, who had fled the scene.

A description of Rami Ahmad was immediately broadcast to responding personnel, and an extensive search was initiated involving members of the Yonkers Police Patrol Division, Emergency Service Unit, Detective Division, and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Through the use of cameras and other investigative efforts, Officers developed information indicating that Rami Ahmad had been traveling northbound along the South County Trail. Numerous units responded to the area and continued the search.

At 11:13 a.m. Tuesday morning, Yonkers Police located Ahmad near Kingston Avenue and Palmer Road. He was taken into custody without incident and police said they found a folding knife on him.

Rami Ahmad has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.