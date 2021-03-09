I Finally Experienced a COVID Birthday

Since my birthday is in early March, I have finally reached the point of the pandemic where I finally get to experience a COVID birthday.

As the Pandemic seems to be fading away finally, and I have at last experienced a COVID birthday. Okay, I'm an adult which means, my birthday has come to a point where I usually ignore it and go about my business. It's not like we can have a big party, not that I want one, but that's off the table. Honestly, I loved my birthday. Me, my wife, and my kids, just having a nice dinner and cake. Maybe if I was reaching a milestone birthday, I might like something big, but probably not. Being with the ones you love is all that matters.

Both of my children also have birthdays in March and I feel bad for them because when you're a kid, your birthday party is a big deal. I remember my parties as a kid. I actually had a McDonald's party where I was given a sweatshirt and it was glorious, plus I was chubby so I loved burgers.

Last year, my youngest got to have a party with all her friends but my oldest was robbed of a party as her birthday is at the end of March. Now, here we are 12 months later and I still can't give my oldest the party she wants and so very much deserves. Hopefully, we'll be able to make it up to her in the near future.

All in all, I had a good birthday. The older I get the less I care about celebrating my birthday. I'm not sure if that's normal, since I know grown adults who treat their birthdays as special occasions for some reason. Either way, I'm grateful for what I have, look forward to getting out of this pandemic and rocking out with all of you!