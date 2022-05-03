I Don’t Get My Pizza Delivered, and Here’s Why

I’m not against getting food delivered. In fact, I’m all for it. For the most part. And this is a very personal choice, but the only thing I don’t (usually) get delivered is pizza. Kind of weird because when I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, pizza was about the only thing you actually could get delivered to your door. But that’s not how I prefer it.

Am I the only one who prefers to eat my pizza fresh out of the pizza oven? Not my preheated oven that’s awaiting the delivery of the not hot anymore pizza, I’m talking about the pizza oven. At the place the pizza was made. Even if it means eating it in the car, I’ll do it for the taste of the just-out-of-the-oven pizza.

Some of my friends think I’m crazy. I have my own personal motto… if I don’t have a piece of skin hanging from the roof of my mouth after I’ve eaten the pizza, it wasn’t hot enough. There is something about the crispness of the crust, the pull of the cheese, the way too hot oil that drips off the slice of pizza. To me, that’s all part of the pizza eating experience, and I just don’t get that when the pizza is delivered. I don’t care what state of the art pizza delivery bag you have, it’s still not the same. Not for me, anyway.

And if you are the pizza for breakfast kind of person, you can still have leftover pizza to bring home if you want to. I know it’s a lot more convenient to get pizza delivered right to your house, but until the delivery vehicles come equipped with pizza ovens, I think I’ll enjoy my pizza right where it’s made, hot enough to burn the roof of my mouth. Yum.

