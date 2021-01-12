I Accidentally Did That Thing You Should Never Do

Okay, first off it was not my fault. That might be a lie, but I really had no intention of doing it, I promise.

It was a normal Tuesday, I finished up my show and headed home like I normally do. I arrived home to an empty house as my wife and kids were at my in-law's house. My wife texted me asking me to pre-heat the oven for dinner. She also asked if I picked up bread at the store like she asked me to do, not once, but twice. Plot twist, I didn't pick up the bread when I stopped at the store.

It's okay, I can figure this out. We need bread, the store is two minutes away, and I just pre-heated the oven, I think I can do this. So, I make the terrible decision to run to the store while the oven is pre-heating to get the bread and hoping I make it home before my wife and kids get home and the oven is pre-heated.

I ran out the door making sure to lock it behind me, reach into my coat pocket for my car keys and the pocket is empty. Panic has now fully set in, as I realize that I have just locked myself out of the house. It's not like there's nobody home and the oven is on or anything...Oh wait, that right, I'm a moron and thought I could actually pull this off. Luckily, I didn't burn the house down.

Needless to say, I texted my wife and told her I did not get the bread, and I had just locked myself out of the house in an attempt to go get it, oh and also the oven is on. She was on her way, and only a couple of minutes away from home, so everything ended up okay. I guess the moral of the story is, listen to your wife and you'll avoid silly situations like this.