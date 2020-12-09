I-84 in Hudson Valley Receives $11 Million Enhancements

Gov. Cuomo says $11 million was spent to improve travel and enhance safety for Hudson Valley drivers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the $11 million project that resurfaced a 7.7-mile section of Interstate 84 spanning between Dutchess and Putnam Counties is complete.

"Strengthening the safety and reliability of our state's highways is critical in not only helping protect travelers, but in growing regional economies as well," Cuomo said. "Along with helping boost safety and quality of life for those who travel this roadway, this section of I-84 plays an important role in the movement of goods and services throughout the Northeast and this project has helped ensure it will remain a viable transportation route for years to come."

The project, which began in spring 2020, improved travel conditions and enhanced safety on one of the Hudson Valley's most heavily traveled roadways, officials say. This span of I-84, from the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill, Dutchess County, to the Bowen Road overpass in the Town of Kent, Putnam County, serves as a critically important artery for the flow of people and commerce throughout the Northeast corridor, according to the governor's office.

"Our local roads are the lifeblood of our community and infrastructure improvements like these go a long way to ensure residents can travel safely and efficiently throughout the area," Senator Sue Serino said.

In addition to adding new pavement, the $11 million project made repairs to the roadbed and pavement joints, which will significantly extend the lifespan of the road surface. The ramps to the eastbound and westbound Stormville rest areas, which are popular stops for trucks and other commercial vehicles, were also paved as part of this project.