State Shuts Down 36 New York Bars, 3 in Mid-Hudson Region

New York State officials shut down 36 bars and restaurants, including three from the Mid-Hudson Region for alleged COVID-19 violations.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has suspended liquor licenses for 36 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders, bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 279.

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

Seven establishments' liquor licenses were suspended for illegally operating in state-designated micro-cluster zones, which are subject to stronger restrictions due to increased COVID spread in the community, officials say.

The State Liquor Authority continues enforcement efforts statewide, with a specific focus on areas with dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases, including state-designated micro-cluster zones.

A county-by-county breakdown of the 36 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board is below:

In New York City:

• Bronx - 3

• Brooklyn - 4

• Manhattan - 4

• Queens - 8

• Staten Island - 4

Outside of New York City:

• Albany - 1

• Broome - 1

• Chautauqua - 1

• Erie - 2

• Nassau - 1

• Suffolk - 4

• Westchester - 3

Below are the establishments that lost its liquor licenses and the alleged reasons from the SLA:

Plush 101” at 53 Westchester Square in the Bronx, on December 6, 2020

On December 5th, following community complaints, investigators with the state's multiagency task force and NYPD officers conducted an inspection of the premises. Despite finding the establishment's front roll-down gate closed in an attempt to conceal their operations, investigators were able to enter through a side door. Inside, investigators documented the bar in full operation nearly an hour past the mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing time implemented to combat COVID, with 51 patrons crowded into a space that has a maximum occupancy of just 18 under COVID-related regulations. Investigators observed numerous patrons standing and mingling without facial coverings, patrons smoking hookah, and at least four employees without facial

coverings. In addition, there was no evidence of any food being served.

“Paper Rain” at 2770 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, on December 4, 2020

On December 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and NYPD

officers conducted an inspection of the premises based on advertisements that the bar

was hosting a "stripper party" from 6:00 PM to midnight, which would violate the

mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing time implemented to combat COVID. After

finding the front door locked, investigators gained entry and observed exotic dancers

performing lap dances -- a violation of the Governor’s Executive Orders and the

establishment's liquor license, which does not permit adult entertainment. Investigators

additionally documented six patrons ignoring social distancing while standing and

drinking without facial coverings, a dancer standing and drinking at the bar, two kitchen

employees without facial coverings, and a host of fire and life safety violations.

“Crystals Restaurant and Bistro” at 9911 39th Avenue in Queens, on December 4,

2020

On December 3rd, an SLA investigator inspected the establishment and documented

multiple violations, including the manager working behind the bar without a facial

covering and patron without a facial covering standing and drinking at the bar. In

addition, the business -- which is licensed as a restaurant -- was not serving food, with

the investigator finding the kitchen non-operational in flagrant violation of both existing

Alcoholic Beverage Control Law and the food requirement guidelines implemented to

prevent bar-like congregation that has led to spikes of COVID-19 cases in other states.

“NY Pizza Café & Spanish Food Restaurant” at 1485 Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn,

on November 29, 2020

On November 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and NYPD

officers conducted surveillance on the premises, finding the establishment attempting to

conceal their operations by locking the front roll-down gate. At approximately 10:30 PM,

the inspection team gained entry to the premises, finding twenty patrons inside sitting at

tables, standing at the bar without facemasks, and drinking alcohol -- all in violation of

the statewide curfew on on-premises service. Additionally, the owner was not wearing

facial covering and could not produce any receipts for food, as required. This licensee is

a repeat offender -- their license was previously suspended on August 23rd for

egregious violations of COVID-related regulations and reinstated after the licensee paid

a $10,000 fine.

“Just Karaoke” at 157-16 Northern Boulevard in Queens, on November 29, 2020

On November 27th, NYPD officers found the bar -- which was operating in a “Yellow

Zone” area -- open past the statewide 10:00 PM curfew for on-premises operations, with

32 patrons inside, nearly twice the permitted occupancy under COVID-related

regulations. Officers documented eight karaoke rooms occupied, including one room

with twelve patrons at a single table. Both the licensee and the manager were not

wearing facial coverings, with the manager admitting there was no food available for

sale, in violation of existing Alcoholic Beverage Control law and COVID-related

Executive Orders. The NYPD report previously finding approximately 31 patrons inside

the premises on November 24th, with no food being served and numerous patrons

observed without facial coverings.

“Tavern 157” at 157-12 Northern Boulevard in Queens, on November 29, 2020

On November 27th, an SLA investigator inspected the premises, which was operating in

a “Yellow Zone” area, at 11:20 PM, finding the business operating well past the

statewide 10:00 PM curfew for on-premises operations. The investigator documented

24 patrons inside the establishment, exceeding the maximum occupancy requirements

under COVID-related regulations. In addition, five employees were not wearing facial

coverings, tables were not properly spaced, and more than four patrons were seated at

tables, a violation of the state's micro-cluster rules for "Yellow Zones." The licensee was

also charged with "availing" their liquor license by allowing a person not approved by

the SLA to own or operate the premises. Finally, the investigator found bottles of tequila

and whiskey behind the bar, even though the location is only licensed to sell beer and

wine.

“Mac’s Public House” at 130 Lincoln Avenue on Staten Island, on November 27,

2020

On November 25th, an SLA Investigator conducting an inspection was refused entry to

the premises, operating in an "Orange Zone" area, a serious violation of the law that

undermines public safety. Despite being denied entry, the investigator documented five

patrons dining inside the establishment, in direct violation of "Orange Zone" regulations

which prohibit indoor service in order to protect New Yorkers during a dangerous

increase in COVID cases.

“Déjà Vu Sports Bar” at 297 Port Richmond Avenue on Staten Island, on

November 24, 2020

The NYPD report an inspection on November 8th found the premises attempting to

conceal their operations by locking the front roll-down gate in an effort to appear closed.

Officers gained entry through a side door at approximately 12:15 AM, documenting

approximately 40 patrons inside -- more than double the maximum occupancy under

COVID-related regulations. In addition, the premises was operating in violation of the

statewide 10:00 PM curfew for on-premises service. On November 21st, an SLA

investigator conducting a follow-up inspection found the premises -- then operating in a

“Yellow Zone” area -- again violating maximum occupancy requirements. The SLA

investigator also observed patrons standing and drinking, four employees without facial

coverings, and tables improperly spaced.

“El Paraiso Lounge” at 236 Port Richmond Avenue on Staten Island, on

November 24, 2020

On November 21st, an SLA investigator inspected the premises, finding patrons without

facial coverings ignoring social distancing protocols, including six who were standing

and drinking at the bar and two who were dancing. In addition, the owner, bartender and

a cook were not wearing facial coverings. The business was issued a warning by the

SLA in mid-November following reports by the NYPD that the premises violated

maximum occupancy and social distancing requirements on October 18th and 24th.

“Recuerdos Mexicanos” at 232 Port Richmond Avenue on Staten Island, on

November 24, 2020

On November 21st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and NYPD

officers found the bar, operating in a “Yellow Zone” area, open past the statewide 10:00

PM curfew for on-premises operations. Despite the licensee's attempt to conceal their

illegal operations by locking the premise's roll-down gate, investigators gained entrance

and documented 26 patrons inside -- including two who were playing pool without facial

coverings, five who were standing at the bar without facial coverings, and four who were

inside a tent illegally erected behind the establishment. In addition, three employees

were not wearing facial coverings and two tables had more than four patrons, the

maximum allowed per table under "Yellow Zone" rules designed to stop the spread of

COVID.

“Rockwell’s Bar & Grill” at 60 Terry Road in Smithtown, on November 22, 2020

On November 20th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed two

patrons without facial coverings standing outside the premises drinking. Investigators

then entered the packed bar, documenting 54 patrons inside, including numerous

patrons who were standing, drinking, and walking throughout the premises without facial coverings. This establishment is a repeat offender, with charges brought by the SLA just two weeks earlier on November 5th for violating COVID-related Executive Orders.

“Station Pub” at 3 Lakeland Avenue in Sayville, on November 22, 2020

On November 20th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 32

patrons inside the premises completely ignoring social distancing protocols, with

patrons freely walking throughout the establishment without facial coverings, no

evidence of food being served, and a bartender not wearing a facial covering. The

owner refused to wear a facemask and became belligerent with investigators, refusing

to provide the establishment's liquor license or his ID -- both serious violations,

independent of COVID-related rules. Photos taken by investigators following the visit

showed the premises in full operation after the mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing

time implemented to combat COVID. This establishment is a repeat offender, with

charges brought by the SLA on November 6th for violating COVID-related Executive

Orders.

“Slate” at 54 West 21st Street in Manhattan, on November 22, 2020

On November 19th, an SLA investigator entered the premises and observed 15 patrons

without facial coverings drinking, standing, and walking around freely. Four patrons

were playing pool, two were playing ping pong and two were dancing -- despite

restrictions on ancillary activities like this that risk spreading COVID. In addition, the

establishment was hosting a private party that was contracted to end at 10:30 PM, in

violation of the mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing time implemented to combat

COVID.

“Uncle Chop Chop” at 7 Cornelia Street in Manhattan, on November 22, 2020

On November 14th, NYPD officers conducted an inspection, finding patrons drinking

without food and a bartender without a facial covering. The owner, who was present

during the inspection, told police he would not abide by Executive Orders in the future.

On November 19th, an SLA investigator conducted a follow-up visit, finding the

establishment operating after the mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing time. During

this inspection, two patrons were observed drinking at what was later discovered to be

an illegal unlimited drink special. This establishment is a repeat offender, with charges

brought by the SLA in August for Executive Order violations.

“Clinton Bar & Grill” at 2460 Clinton Street in West Seneca, on November 20,

2020

On November 18th, SLA investigators conducted surveillance of the premises,

observing multiple cars park at and patrons enter, despite the fact the establishment's

lights were off in an apparent attempt to appear be closed. When investigators entered,

they found approximately 20 patrons crowded around the bar drinking, standing, and

mingling well after the mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing time implemented to

combat COVID.

“Cabo Sports Bar & Mexican Grill” at 271-11 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park,

on November 20, 2020

On November 18th, an SLA investigator conducting an inspection observed 43 patrons

crowded inside the premises -- despite the establishment having a maximum occupancy

of just 25 under COVID-related regulations -- and documented numerous patrons and

employees without facial coverings, tables improperly spaced, and a complete disregard

for social distancing protocols. Before exiting, the investigator warned the owner about

the violations and ensured the licensee was aware of the mandatory 10:00 PM

statewide closing time. However, when the investigator returned at 10:30 PM, the

premises was still operating, with patrons drinking, congregating and smoking hookah

inside.

“CJ’s Bar and Lounge” at 137-09 Cross Bay Boulevard in Queens, on November

18, 2020

On November 17th, an SLA investigator and NYPD officers entered the premises and

were able to purchase drinks without food, in violation of COVID-related Executive

Orders. In addition, they observed four other patrons drinking without food. Investigators

left the premises at approximately 10:20 PM, noting six patrons remaining inside the

after the mandatory 10:00 PM statewide closing time. This licensee is a repeat offender

-- their liquor license was previously suspended on July 25th for egregious violations

and reinstated after the licensee paid a $35,000 fine.

“Best Pizza and Dive Bar” at 2095 Montauk Highway in Amagansett, on November

18, 2020

On November 15th, plainclothes officers from the East Hampton Town Police

Department entered the establishment and observed approximately 20 patrons seated

at and standing around the crowded bar, mingling, ignoring social distancing, and not

wearing facial coverings. Officers ordered and were served alcoholic beverages without

food, a violation of COVID-related Executive Orders, and documented no food being

served during the entirety of their inspection. Bartenders also continually removed their

facial coverings to talk to patrons. This establishment is a repeat offender, with charges

brought by the SLA just days earlier for Executive Order violations based on a referral

from the East Hampton Town Police Department.

“Agua Azul Deli Grocery” at 35 Sherman Avenue in Manhattan, on November 18,

2020

On November 15th, an SLA investigator and NYPD officers entered the premises and

found six patrons drinking alcoholic beverages inside the licensed grocery store, which

is not permitted to serve alcohol for on-premises consumption at all. All but one of the

patrons were not wearing facial coverings, with investigators noting two employees and

a cook were also not wearing facial coverings. Additionally, NYPD officers discovered

the store was illegally selling prescription drugs, and the SLA investigator found an open bottle of hard liquor, even though the establishment's license only authorizes the sale of beer, along with two illegal gambling devices.

“The Cowboy” at 45 West Chippewa in Buffalo, on November 13, 2020

On November 8th, the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Sheriff’s

Office conducted an inspection of the crowded premises, finding approximately 30

patrons in a nightclub-like atmosphere with a DJ and patrons standing, drinking and

mingling without facial coverings. Erie County DOH report previously visiting the

premises on August 21st and issuing a warning regarding employees without facial

coverings.

“Bachata” at 214 Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, on November 8, 2020

On November 6th, during a joint inspection with SLA Investigators, the Hempstead

Police Department and the Nassau County Fire Marshalls Office discovered 71 patrons

packed inside the premises, despite a maximum occupancy of just 44 under COVIDrelated regulations. The inspection team found patrons crowded around the bar,

dancing, playing pool and ignoring social distancing throughout the

premises. Additionally, three employees were observed working without facial

coverings and no food of any kind was observed being served.

“Café Serata” at 1808 Hone Avenue in the Bronx, on November 6, 2020

On November 6th, SLA investigators conducted an inspection of the premises, finding

employees without facial coverings and alcohol being served without food, in violation of

COVID-related rules implemented to prevent bar-like congregation that has led to

COVID spikes in other states. This establishment is a repeat offender -- their liquor

license was previously suspended on April 1, 2020 after egregious violations of COVIDrelated regulations continued following repeated warnings. Their license was reinstated earlier this year after the licensee agreed to pay a $35,000 fine and abide by all Executive Orders.

“The Monarch” at 23 Meadow Street in Brooklyn, on November 6, 2020

On October 31st, the New York City Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance of the

premises, observing approximately 150 people dressed in costumes enter the

establishment. At approximately 1:00 AM, Sheriff deputies entered the premises and

found nearly 400 patrons dancing, standing, and drinking, with no regard for social

distancing and few wearing facial coverings.

“Big Shots Kennedy Grill” at 674 Route 394 in Kennedy, on November 4, 2020

On October 30th, following community complaints, an SLA investigator inspected the

premises, observing approximately 20 patrons without facial coverings standing around

the bar, drinking, mingling and congregating while ignoring social distancing. The dining

area had been turned into a makeshift dance floor, with tables pushed against the wall

and patrons dancing and playing pool and darts. The investigator was also able to

purchase a drink without food from a bartender without a facial covering, noting no

evidence of food being served during the entirety of the inspection.

“Buen Ambiente” at 466B East Main Street in Patchogue, on November 4, 2020

On October 24th, officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to a

call of shots fired at the premises. Video surveillance obtained by police during their

investigation show that the establishment was hosting a large event with over 50

patrons standing shoulder-to-shoulder, drinking, dancing and smoking hookah, with two

exotic dancers performing lap dances. At approximately 1:30 AM, a large fight broke out

in the middle of the establishment -- with tables flipped and chairs thrown as patrons

raced for the exit. A patron exited the premises and returned with a handgun, shooting

two individuals who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“Gate Way Beer Garden” at 3162 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, on November 1, 2020

On November 1st, investigators with the SLA and NYPD officers on patrol heard music

playing inside the premises, which had garbage bags blocking the front windows in an

attempt to appear closed and avoid detection. After encountering locked front doors,

investigators entered the basement through an open hatch door and found 14 patrons

without facial coverings, standing and drinking while ignoring social distancing.

Investigators also documented an employee without a facial covering and noted no food

was being served, as the businesses’ food permit had expired.

“Larry’s Tavern” at 1862 8th Avenue in Watervliet, on November 1, 2020

On October 30th, SLA investigators observed numerous patrons standing, drinking and

walking throughout the premises without facial coverings. Investigators documented a

bartender without a facial covering and were served alcoholic beverages without

food, noting that no patrons were required to purchase food with beverages during the

entirety of the inspection.

“El Jaguar Restaurant” at 536 East 138th Street in the Bronx, on November 1,

2020

On October 30th, investigators with the SLA and NYPD officers found approximately 50

patrons inside the premises, nearly three times the legal limit under COVID-related

regulations. Those inside were standing, dancing and drinking without facial coverings

while ignoring social distancing. Investigators also documented five employees without

facial coverings, tables spaced less than six feet apart, and the premises illegally selling

hookah, including nicotine hookah which is prohibited even with a valid hookah permit.

The establishment attempted to conceal its illegal operations, including by closing the

front roll-down gate and placing a tarp over the outdoor dining structure in an effort to

appear to be closed.

“Secrets” at 24511 Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens, on November 1, 2020

On October 29th, an SLA investigator found 30 patrons, three times the legal limit under

COVID-related regulations, inside the premises. In addition, investigators

documented two exotic dancers -- a violation of the establishment's license, which does

not permit adult entertainment -- and found neither records of food service nor a food

preparation area or kitchen. The premises had been illegally expanded into the

building's backyard without SLA approval or a Certificate of Occupancy. The licensee

had previously been fined $20,000 in 2019 for a host of violations, including illegally

operating as a strip club.

“Margarita’s Restaurant & Lounge” at 332-334 South Broadway in Yonkers, on

October 30, 2020

On October 25th, officers with the Yonkers Police Department inspected the

premises shortly after midnight and found over 100 patrons crowded inside -- nearly

double the maximum occupancy allowed under COVID-related regulations -- not

wearing facial coverings, dancing, and smoking hookah. Officers also found a DJ

performing, with music audible a block away. The following evening, SLA investigators

conducted a follow-up inspection, once again finding a DJ, two employees not wearing

facial coverings, and ten patrons not wearing facial coverings while standing and

mingling.

“Sahara Café” at 473 South Broadway in Yonkers, on October 28, 2020

On October 25th, SLA investigators and officials with the Yonkers Fire Department

conducted a compliance check on the premises, discovering 124 patrons packed

shoulder-to-shoulder inside the establishment -- which had a pre-pandemic maximum

occupancy of 48 and could legally hold just 24 patrons under COVID-related

regulations. The crowded conditions made social distancing impossible and

investigators documented no food being served and numerous patrons smoking hookah

in apparent violation of the NYS Indoor Smoking Act. The premises was also cited for

illegally expanding into their backyard and the Yonkers Fire Department issued a stop

work order. Sahara Café was originally licensed just two months earlier on August 24,

2020.

“Charley’s Lounge” at 272 Harry L Drive in Johnson City, on October 28, 2020

On October 22nd, officers with the Johnson City Police Department conducted a

compliance check at the premises, finding over 30 patrons without facial coverings

inside the bar standing, mingling and playing pool. Officers report no food was being

served, a violation of Executive Orders, and documented a bartender without a facial

covering. The licensee is a repeat offender, previously receiving a warning from police

on October 8th about Executive Order violations and being charged with multiple

COVID-related violations by the SLA on October 14th following a referral from the

Johnson City Police Department.

“Green Kitchen” at 1619 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, on October 25, 2020

On October 22nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight

patrons without facial coverings ignoring social distancing while standing in front of the

premises. Staff from the bar, many not wearing facial coverings themselves, continued

to serve after the 11:00 PM mandatory closure time for outdoor service in New York

City. The licensee had received multiple prior warnings from law enforcement regarding

Executive Order violations, including from the NYPD, NYC Sherriff’s Office and the SLA.

The location is a repeat offender, with pending charges for multiple violations issued by

the SLA in July.

“Uptown Bar & Grill” at 623 South Broadway in Yonkers, on October 25, 2020

On October 17th, officers with the Yonkers Police Department conducted a compliance

check of the premises, finding 168 patrons crowded inside the establishment, which had

a maximum capacity of 88 before the pandemic and could legally hold 44 patrons under

COVID-related regulations. Police report that the number of patrons inside made social

distancing impossible and numerous patrons without facial coverings were mingling,

dancing and drinking. Officers noted no food was being served, documented several

employees without facial coverings, and observed several individuals smoking hookah

throughout the premises. The location is a repeat offender, with pending charges for

multiple violations issued by the SLA a month earlier.

“Grand Slam KTV” at 131-01 Fowler Avenue in Queens, on October 23, 2020

On October 22nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and NYPD

officers heard extremely loud music coming from the premises, which was operating in

a “Yellow Zone” area. When investigators entered, they found five patrons and the

manager inside a karaoke room sitting at a table, despite "Yellow Zone" restrictions

allowing no more than four patrons per table. They observed cocaine, ketamine, crystal

meth and marijuana in plain view at the establishment, and three individuals, including

the manager, were arrested and charged with criminal nuisance and disorderly

premises.

“CSJ 149” at 149-14 41st Avenue in Queens, on October 23, 2020

On October 22nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an

inspection at the premises, which was operating in a “Yellow Zone” area, and observed

eight patrons sitting at the bar and a group of ten patrons at a table inside a karaoke

room -- all in violation of "Yellow Zone" restrictions which allow no more than four

patrons per table. In addition, four employees were observed without facial coverings.

The SLA has also received reports from the NYPD that the bar’s manager assaulted a

patron on October 20th, in addition to NYPD reports of COVID-related violations on

September 2nd and on October 17th and 20th.