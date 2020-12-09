Two Popular Breweries in Hudson Valley Announce Closing Plans

Two breweries in the Hudson Valley are saying goodbye.

Pine Island Brewing Company announced on Facebook the brewery is permanently closing at the end of 2020.

"Cheers to a great run! Over the past 5 years, we have been humbled and incredibly grateful for all the wonderful patrons that we have met and shared a beer or laugh with. Our team will forever be grateful for the support and friendships that will last many years after PIBs final pour. At this time, however, PIB’s closing has come and our last rounds will be served during the month of December," Pine Island Brewing Company wrote on Facebook.

To celebrate and thank customers for five years of business, the Orange County brewery is offering discounted drinks and merchandise for the entire month of December.

"As a small token of our appreciation all growler fills, and merch will be 50% off for the month in addition to $1 off draft pours. Enjoy some steep discounts heading into the holidays as we say farewell," Pine Island Brewing Company wrote. "Cheers and best wishes from all of us at the PIB team!"

The Bull & Barrel Brewery in Brewster also announced it has closed for good.

"With a heavy heart and circumstances beyond our control, the Bull and Barrel has made the touch decision to close our doors," owners shared on Facebook. "It has been an amazing 7 years. A family has been created from Bull and Barrel and that bond is stronger than COVID will ever be!"

The Bull & Barrel made news last winter after the Food Network announced an unnamed celebrity chef was filming at the brewery.