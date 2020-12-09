Apparently I’m Paid to DJ, Not Share My Views

Hey, I get it, I mean who am I to tell somebody to do something, I'm just a radio DJ, but does that mean I'm not allowed to express how I feel about a certain topic?

During my afternoon show, I talked about an article that was on our website. The article was about a video that had gone viral showing a woman involved in an argument at a Marshall's here in the Hudson Valley. The video showed a maskless woman involved in an argument with a man who told her to put a mask on. The woman was quoted saying "If I didn't have my kids with me, I'd spit in your face".

Now in my opinion I didn't really try to push my views on anybody, but I'm going to call out ignorance when I see it, as I don't have a tolerance for it. I found it very ignorant of this woman to not wear a mask in a crowded store during the holiday shopping season, which happens to be in the middle of a pandemic this year. Not to mention, what kind of example is she setting for her children? Who, as she stated were with her at the time of the incident.

I simply said, "Isn't it easier just to put the mask on for the few minutes you're in the store and then take it off when you're done?". Not really pushing anything on anybody, but one listener reached out to me through the text studio feature of the WPDH Mobile App and told me to "Stop", and "I'm paid to DJ, not express my views". I am paid to be a DJ, but I'm also allowed to talk about things that may bother me.

Just because my views may be different than yours, it doesn't mean I'm not allowed to have them. I don't expect everybody to agree with everything I say, but if you don't agree with me, it doesn't mean I'm wrong, it means we just have a difference of opinion and guess what? THAT'S OKAY! We can still be friends LOL.

I respect everybody's views and I would never push my views on anybody. Rant over.

-Smitty