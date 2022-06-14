Heartbreaking: Popular Dutchess County Brewery of 27 Years to Close This Weekend
It feels like these announcements are still coming all too often lately. Another wildly popular Dutchess County brewery and eatery has announced its final few days in business.
Hyde Park Brewing Company Closing June 18th
It is with sincere gratitude and appreciation for our patrons and business associates to announce that after 27 years in business at the Hyde Park Brewing Company, we have come down to our final days
Hyde Park Brewery Over The Years
As the Hudson Valley's 'original BrewPub,' for more than 25 years Hyde Park Brewery was a popular destination in the Hudson Valley for various occasions, celebrations, live music, events, or even a quick drink after work. Personally, I have so many great memories of going to trivia nights there with my group of friends.
Hyde Park Brewing has always been about the beer with the motto of 'anytime is a good time for a beer' since April 1995 when they became Hudson Valley Craft Brewers. As the Hudson Valley's oldest brewery, and one of the oldest across New York State, Hyde Park Brewing has always had an old-fashioned approach to its brewing with simple ingredients. They have also always created their food menus based on their beers - have you ever tried their pub pretzels? If not, there's still time before Saturday.
Final Thoughts From Owners, Customers & Friends
When the doors first opened in 1996 we never imagined what it would grow into today! The people we have met, the families we have served and the staff that have become family, together with our community support has kept us going.
- Mary sharing: So sad to hear this. We have been going since the beginning. The place our kids grew up in. The place we met some of our dear friends. It was like family. A lot of good times and great memories. Best of luck to Angela, Valerie, Sandra, Andrew, and the rest of the staff. You will be truly missed.
- Dan commenting: This is awful. Well, thank you, so much Hyde Park Brewing Company, for everything you gave the community! GOOD LUCK!!!
- Former employee Melinda stated: Such sad news! I made some wonderful friends working there and some amazing memories! SO many good times! I think I just thought The Brewery would always be there. Best of luck!
- Melanie shared the following: I am at a loss for words. I know how very hard you all worked and how much of your hearts and souls you put into the HPBC. My friends and family and I have so many wonderful memories shared over great meals and beers. THANK YOU for all you’ve given to our community these many years.
You can share your Hyde Park Brewing Company memories, or even your photos, with us here.