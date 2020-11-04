HVArtMarket 2020 Is a Go

It hasn’t been an easy year for any of us, and so many of our favorite events have had to be canceled or postponed. But we’re getting through it the best we can, and we’re even finding safe ways to carry on with many events that we look forward to every year. Here’s some good news to pass along to you about one of those events.

The HVArtMarket at Locust Grove on South Road in Poughkeepsie WILL be happening on Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10AM - 5PM, and Sunday, Nov. 29 from 10AM - 4PM. The HVArtMarket features local artisans and supports creative arts in the Hudson Valley. Because the marketplace is an alternative to going to big stores and online shopping, every penny that you spend at the HVArtMarket supports neighbors, friends and family members who are trying to support themselves and their art in these especially difficult times. The market will also feature Fair Trade items and and gourmet food.

If you’re looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, come out and meet the local vendors that make up this year’s HVArtMarket. Visit the beautiful and expansive grounds of historic Locust Grove and shop for unique, one of a kind gifts by makers and merchants from right here in the Hudson Valley. And pick up a few things for yourself while you're at it.

This year’s HVArtMarket follows covid-19 guidelines. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Admission to the market is absolutely free. For more information, visit the HVArtMarket facebook page.