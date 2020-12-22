Let’s Think of One Thing To Be Grateful for in 2020

2020 is going down in history as one of the worst years ever. There were those horrible fires in Australia in January. In February, we started talking about this weird and potentially deadly virus in China. By the middle of March we were trying to flatten the curve. In April we were preparing to go into lockdown because of a global pandemic.

Then there were the historic fires on the west coast. And an historic hurricane season followed. There was tension among the citizens of our country and throughout the world. Politics felt downright dirty. Yep, this was a year for the history books and not in a good way.

But there were plenty of good things that happened. People had babies and got married. Families came together and learned to live, work and play peacefully from the confines of home. Communities came together to help with fundraisers for non for profit organizations and donated to food banks so their friends and neighbors wouldn’t feel hungry. Animals got adopted in record numbers.

I think it would help us all to think of at least one good thing that came out of 2020. For me, it was probably that I really started to practice the “buy local” life. I’ve always thought that I was a “buy local” kind of person because I never shop online. But this year, I went to only small local stores. I supported local artists and small businesses. I went to local farm markets and farmers markets and supported local growers. I feel good about my new shopping habits, and I’ll continue them into 2021 and long after COVID.

I know it’s been a rough year. Rougher for some of us than others, but nobody has had an easy time of it. Or nobody I know, anyway. Let’s hope that 2021 is better, but let’s also keep in mind that even when things feel like they’ve hit rock bottom, we can usually find a little good. If you have something that you’re grateful for in 2020, share it with us, we could always use good news.