Hudson Valley Weather Watchers Wanted by National Weather Service

Do you follow the local weather more than most people do? The National Weather Service wants to train you to be a Skywarn Spotter.

Skywarn is a volunteer program that's run by the National Weather Service. The agency uses local residents to help keep track of severe weather in the community and keep neighbors informed of dangerous conditions. There are 290 thousand trained severe weather spotters that are a part of the program throughout the country.

The NWS is currently looking for Hudson Valley residents to join the Skywarn program. Those with access to communication devices like HAM radios are especially encouraged to sign up. Current volunteers consist of police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other private citizens who are just looking volunteer their time.