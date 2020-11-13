HV Official: ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19 Hits The Hudson Valley

Officials say this a "make or break moment" for Hudson Valley as the second wave of COVID-19 has arrived.

On Thursday during his Facebook live briefing, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan stated that the Mid-Hudson Region is seeing the beginnings of the second wave in Ulster County.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported the region is recording COVID-19 numbers not seen since the spring. On Wednesday, New York State recorded the most COVID-19 infections in one day since April. Hospitalizations in the state are up 300 percent in just over two months.

Ryan called upon all residents to take the sudden rise in positive cases seriously. As hospitalization rates and active cases rise to levels not seen since early summer, Ryan urged residents to adhere to health precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask.

“It is clear now from looking at the data that we are at the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19,” Ryan said. “This is a make or break moment for us as a county and a community. We have a chance to remain proactive and blunt a much more significant second wave, but it will require all of us to continue to social distance, wear masks, and take all precautions necessary.”

Since early October, Ulster County has seen a consistent uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Ulster County’s hospitalization rate is at the highest it has been since early May, and active case rates are at the highest point since mid-June, officials say.