HV Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter, Police Say

State Troopers have arrested and charged a Dutchess County man with vehicular manslaughter for a crash that occurred in January.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the Shunpike between State Route 44 and Kennels Road for a report of one car off the roadway, into a tree and engulfed in flames.

The initial investigation showed that James M. Ruiz, 28, of Amenia, N.Y. was operating a Toyota sedan and went off the roadway for unknown reasons. A passenger in the car, identified as Jeremy L. Annis, 20, also of Amenia, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the medical examiner.

Ruiz was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

Following the investigation into the crash that occurred on January 8, 2020, State Police and the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office produced an indictment for the arrest of Ruiz by a grand jury.

On August 19, State police in conjunction with the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office arrested James M. Ruiz and charged him with vehicular manslaughter first-degree, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.