Dear Hudson Valley Humidity – Can We Get A Break?

Summertime, and the living is not so easy - this humidity.....

I used to make fun of my mom, who had a knee replacement a few years back and used to joke with my sister and I that she could 'feel in her knee' when a storm was coming. Ok, mom, whatever you say. A quick google search proved my mom's theory right - that body pains and weather perditions can go hand in hand due to barometric or atmospheric pressure. Don't ask me to explain this any further, remember, I went to school for radio.

Fast-forward to 2021, I had pretty significant ankle surgery 4 months ago and now I too have a weather detector that sends me pretty clear signals on when it's going to rain, or lets me know that it's humid outside.

Now mind you, my recovery was going really well, I even got cleared to walk without the boot a little over a month ago, but that was before the recent weather that's made it nearly impossible for me to get around.

For the past few weeks, I've been in excruciating pain due to the high temps, rainstorms, and most significantly, the humidity. I cringe looking at the forecast on my phone because the current trend has been extreme heat and humidity, followed by rain (and humidity), and the cycle continues.

There are days when I find it hard to even get out of bed and put both feet on the ground because my ankle is so swollen. Attempting to put shoes on, can at times be nearly impossible, and walking, don't even get me started. I'm hobbling around and feeling worse than I was before I had my ankle reconstruction.

So I guess what I'm trying to say, is mom, you were right, sorry for giving you a hard time about your knee all those years. As for the weather, any chance we can get a break sometime soon so I can move on with my recovery and get rid of this cankle? I'm begging.

Spectacular Hudson Valley Pictures These Hudson Valley Photos Are So Stunning, You'll Gasp