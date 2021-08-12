Day two of this week's Hudson Valley heatwave, and to put it simply, it's brutal out there.

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Watches for Orange, Putnam, Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia, Greene, Rockland and Westchester counties extending through tomorrow (Friday 8/13). Sullivan County is under a Heat Advisory on Thursday and Friday.

The Salvation Army Poughkeepsie Corps Community Center, located at 19 Pershing Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie has announced that they will be operating a cooling center, and distributing bottled water today (Thursday) until 3pm, and again tomorrow, Friday, August 13th, from 9am until 3pm.

Two Poughkeepsie libraries have also announced they will be serving as cooling centers. Adriance Memorial Library, located at 93 Market Street, as well as the Boardman Road Branch Library at 11 Boardman Road are open today (Thursday) until 9pm, and then again Friday 9am until 5pm.

In a facebook announcement on the City of Poughkeepsie page, Mayor Rolison is reminding residents to take precautions during this heat wave and to take advantage of places to stay cool.

In Newburgh, until 6pm tonight (Thursday), the fire hydrants on Overlook and S. Lander Street will be opened for city residents to cool off. In a statement on the City of Newburgh page they announced that fire hydrants have been outfitted with spray caps that turn them into ice-cold sprinkling respites. This area will be closed off to traffic during this time.

Community members have also been encouraged to take advantage of public/municipal pools.

Additional information about the differences between a heat advisory and an excessive heat watch, as well as specifics about which have been issued and the duration for each county can be found here.

