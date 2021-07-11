I'm a first time mom of a school-aged kid, and to be honest, i'm freaking out a little bit.

We survived pandemic/hybrid Kindergarten (barely), but will my kid remember anything she learned this year when she starts first grade in September?

Local summer reading programs for the WIN!

Several of the local libraries around the Hudson Valley have announced their summer reading programs, as well as a number of virtual and even in-person events, so you better believe i'll be taking advantage of those so that my little one can continue to get her learning on (and I can get a few minutes of peace, #selfish but it's true).

Blodgett Memorial Library in Fishkill announced a full Summer Reading Program and series of events that kicks off on Thursday, July 8th with a Tie-Dye and Mocktail event (all ages welcome). Their full Summer Reading Program runs through August 23rd, and includes crafts, programs and prizes. Please note some events require pre-registration. You can get more information here.

The Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz also has a Summer Reading program for kids and teens, with more information available here.

Grinnell Library located in Wappingers Falls has a number of Summer Reading Program events, including some virtual challenges, take and make crafts, story time and more. Dates, events and registration info can be found here.

The Newburgh Public Library has a ton of events scheduled all summer long for pre-schoolers through adult aged! Events, programs and reading challenges are underway and running through August 27th with more information available here.

These are just a few of the local library offerings scheduled for 2021, most locations are posting schedules, registration info and more on their websites and social media pages. Why not take advantage of some free, local, and yes, educational activities, this summer.

20 Photos That Perfectly Describe The Wild Ride That Was This Past School Year