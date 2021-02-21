Humane Society Reminds You to Keep Pets Indoors During Cold Snap

So there is going to be another cold snap, winter weather advisory/warning, or wait for it my personal favorite (yes that is sarcasm) the polar vortex. Pretty much what all of those words and phrases mean is simply that it is going to be cold and in a few instances, really cold.

The Humane Society of the United States each year posts reminders about what to not do with your pet when it is super cold out. Here are a few of those items, in no particular order:

Use a leash during winter storms for dogs, they are even more likely to get lost and disoriented in bad weather. Use the leash especially if you are near roads or ponds, as dogs could run into a lake, have the ice break and you might not be able to rescue them.

Depending on the age of your dog, they might not be able to handle the colder temps. Consider paper training your pup.

Remember to keep your pets inside during the day and night. "Just because your pet has fur doesn't mean that they are able to keep themselves warm."

Keep your pets indoors as much as possible, this goes for cats as well. Cats like to show us that they don't need humans, but you and I both know that "Cat-itude" goes out the window when it comes to keeping your pet safe.

Another good reminder, when you take your pet outside to go to the bathroom, stay with them. Not only will you be able to judge how cold it is outside, but you will also be able to know when they have finished their business and can head back inside.

So the above suggestions are for pets that predominantly are inside pets. What do you do if they are an outdoor pet? Click here for additional info from the Humane Society of the United States. Keep Fluffy and Fido safe and warm!.

