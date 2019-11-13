Hulu Filming To Affect Kingston Traffic Through Thursday

The filming of a Hulu horror show will is affecting traffic in the area through Thursday.

According to a press release from Kingston Mayor Steven Noble, traffic and parking will be affected in the uptown part of the city. Producers are aiming to make it look like New Orleans here in the Hudson Valley.

Here's what you can expect if you're in the Kingston area:

Tuesday - no parking on North Front Street between Wall and Crown Streets 6 AM - 7 PM.

Wednesday - North Front Street closed to traffic between Wall and Crown Streets from 6 AM - 7 PM. Also, John Street will be closed between Fair Street and Clinton Avenue from 12 PM - 7 PM.

Thursday - no parking on Wall Street both sides from John to North Front St.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the production team working on the show at (845) 303-6706.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO