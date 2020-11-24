Hudson’s 24th Winter Walk Is a Little Different for 2020

Have you ever had the chance to visit Hudson, N.Y.? It’s right in Columbia County, and over the past decade or so it’s become a real hot spot for shopping, restaurants and even movie stars. Every year at the holidays Hudson comes alive with festivities and celebrating tourists and residents, and it will also be festive this year. Safely festive, of course. Which means some changes for 2020.

Hudson is proud to announce the Winter Walk 2020: The Hudson Safe Edition. Instead of a single night of celebration, the reimagined 24th annual Winter Walk kicks off on Saturday, December 5 with a fireworks display at 8PM, and continues on for twenty days, right up until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. In light of ongoing safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no mass gathering event or street closures on Saturday, Dec. 5.

You’ll get to enjoy brightly lit and decorated shops and homes, you’ll be able to do your shopping locally for the holidays, you can check out Santa’s Village at the 7th Street Park, and make a reservation to visit with Santa via Zoom at Hudson Hall and all while maintaining safe physical distances. It looks as though Hudson has figured out a safe and fun way to celebrate the season for 2020.

Other family friendly events happening during the Winter Walk include lighting the Menorah and lighting the Christmas tree in the Public Square, and a virtual Kwanzaa celebration. For more information about Hudson’s Winter Walk 2020, check out the event facebook page.