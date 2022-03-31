This Friday is April Fools' Day (April 1) and we've got the Hudson Valley's Top 10 Favorite Classic Rock "Fool" Songs.

Ah...April Fool's Day. According to National Day Calendar, it's long been a day when practical jokes are played on the unaware. Well, no tomfoolery here. There are plenty of classic rock songs with the word fool in the title, and we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite classic rock "fool" songs are. We've compiled a list of the top 10.

Hudson Valley's Favorite Top 10 Classic Rock "Fool" Songs

10. Rolling Stones- Fool To Cry

A ballad off of The Rolling Stone's 1976 album Black and Blue, "Fool to Cry" was released as the lead single off the album. It reached number 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

9. Robert Plant- Ship Of Fools

Robert Plant makes two spots on this list, one as a solo artist and one with the Mighty Led Zeppelin. "Ship of Fools" was the second single off Robert Plant's fourth solo album Now and Zen. It reached number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 3 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. It was Plant's 10th Top 10 solo hit on the Mainstream Rock chart.

8. The Who- Won't Get Fooled Again

"Won't Get Fooled Again" was released as a single in June of 1971 where it reached the Top 10 in the U.K. and peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. The full eight and a half minute song appears as the final track on the band's Who's Next album.

7. Def Leppard- Foolin'

"Foolin'" was the third single off Def Leppard's 1983 multiplatinum album Pyromania. It reached number 9 on the Mainstream Rock chart and number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6. Van Halen- Fools

"Fools" is an album cut off Van Halen's third studio album Women and Children First. It appears as the third track on the album. Women and Children First went triple platinum in the United States.

5. Beatles- The Fool On The Hill

"The Fool on the Hill" is a song off the Beatles' 1967 album Magical Mystery Tour. It was written and sung by Paul McCartney and credited to the Lennon-McCartney partnership.

4. Elvin Bishop- Fooled Around And Fell In Love

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" was written and performed by blues guitarist Elvin Bishop with Mickey Thomas on vocals. It peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in May 1976.

3. Cinderella- Nobody's Fool

"Nobody's Fool" is a power ballad from Cinderella, released in 1986 as the second single from the band's debut album Night Songs. It reached number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 25 on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1987.

2. Foghat- Fool For The City

"Fool For the City" is the title track off Foghat's fifth studio album, released in September of 1975. It was the band's first album to go platinum.

1. Led Zeppelin- Fool in the Rain

The second entry from Robert Plant on this top 10 list, "Fool in the Rain" was the only single released off of Led Zeppelin's eighth and final studio album In Through the Outdoor. The album was a huge commercial success reaching number 1 on the Billboard 200 in just its second week on the American chart. It also went number 1 in the UK, Canada, and New Zealand.

Well, there ya have it. The top 10 favorite classic rock "fool" songs according to the Hudson Valley. The Valley loves their Led Zeppelin "Fool in the Rain" which took the top spot. Be sure to tune into the Ultimate Classic Rock Show on WPDH this Friday night, April 1 from 7 PM to Midnight with Uncle Joe Benson, and check out the Top 9 at 9 "Fools" theme to see if your favorite makes the cut.