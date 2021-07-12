Hudson Valley’s First Champagne Bar to Open This Month

The Hudson Valley's very first champagne bar will be making its debut at the end of July.

Vanessa Goodwin worked for Aroma Osteria in Wappingers before moving to New Jersey and working in New York City. It was there that she fell in love with fine dining. The certified sommelier is opening Coupe Champagne Bar, and from the looks of it, the place is like nothing the Hudson Valley has ever seen before.

Scroll down for a sneak peek inside this unique drinking experience and learn what to expect when it finally opens its doors later this month.

Coupe Champagne Bar to Open in Dutchess County While Coupe Champagne Bar isn't open yet, we've been given a sneak peek inside this charming new spot that is the first of its kind in our area. Check out below what you can expect to experience when it finally opens its doors to the public.