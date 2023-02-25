12 of the Hudson Valleys Favorite Florists

Need to buy flowers in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Cornwall, or anywhere else in the Hudson Valley? We've found some of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to buy them.

There are numerous occasions you might need to purchase flowers, Valentine's Day, relationship anniversary, wedding, funeral, birthday, or just because. Whatever the reason may be, sometimes it's hard to find a local florist in the Hudson Valley that is going to make the purchase an easy one and you're going to get great flowers.

I can remember a while back I had one of those days when I wanted to send flowers to someone and realized that I hadn't done it in years and I had no idea what florist I should call to place my order. At the time, I was in Poughkeepsie and wanted to order a nice bouquet to send to someone in Wappingers Falls so I searched online for a LOCAL place that would deliver. (I wanted to stay away from those online flower delivery services because I try to support local businesses anytime I can.)

Flowers in Wappingers Falls, New York

I came across a florist that did such a good job I still use them today when I need to send flowers. The folks at J & L Heavenly Florist on Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NY not only did a great job with the flowers but the delivery happened exactly when it was supposed to and they followed up after delivery to make sure we loved the flowers. WE DID!! I have ordered bouquets and more from J&L since then, here is my most recent order of a dozen roses on Valentine's Day...

I know that I can't be the only person that will need to send flowers so I asked as many flower fans across the Hudson Valley to share what LOCAL florist they would recommend and got an amazing list of Hudson Valley florists.

So the next time you need to send or order flowers, why not try some of these great florists...If we missed any, please send us the name of the florist and what you've ordered through the Wolf country app or leave a comment.

