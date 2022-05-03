Hudson Valley Woman Fatally Shot By Police in New York
We've learned more information about a 34-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was fatally shot by a local police officer.
On Friday, April 29, New York State Police and the Hyde Park Police department began investigating an officer-involved shooting. A woman was reportedly shot by a police officer at a home on North Cross Road in the town of Hyde Park. The unnamed woman who was shot by police was pronounced dead, according to New York State Police. After the shooting, police said there was no threat to the public, adding more information would be released in the future.
New York State Police Update Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Hyde Park, Dutchess County
On Monday, New York State Police gave an update. Turns out, Hyde Park Police Department responded to a physical domestic at a residence on North Cross Road with the State Police responding to assist around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
"Hyde Park officers Johsua Kemlage and Bryan Sweeney with Trooper Christopher Miller of SP Rhinebeck were initially successful in deescalating a physical domestic between Jamie M. Feith, age 34, and a male subject at the residence," New York State Police wrote in a Monday press release.
As the officers interviewed Feith, she armed herself with a knife and attempted to stab the officers, police say. "A taser was deployed in an unsuccessful attempt to neutralize her," New York State Police added.
Hyde Park Officer Kemlage then discharged his department-issued firearm, striking Feith, according to New York State Police.
"Officers secured the knife and rendered emergency medical aid, but Feith died at the scene. The events leading up to and surrounding this incident are still under investigation," New York State Police said.
New York State Attorney General’s Office To Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Dutchess County, NY
Because the woman died from an officer-involved shooting, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified and will investigate. New York State Attorney General Letitia James has yet to comment on the officer-involved shooting in the Town of Hyde Park, Dutchess County.