Hudson Valley Woman Accused of DWI With 3-Year-Old in Car

A Hudson Valley woman is facing felony charges after troopers say she was violating Leandra's Law.

On Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 am, Kristina Kahn was stopped by State Police on I-87 for several vehicle and traffic violations. After being given a sobriety test, it was determined that the 23-year-old Spring Valley resident was driving under the influence. Troopers say that Kahn had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, which is almost double the legal limit.

State Police discovered that Kahn was also driving with her 3-year-old child in the car and charged her under Leandra's Law with a Class E Felony. Leandra's Law has been in effect in New York State since 2009 and makes it an automatic felony to drive drunk, or impaired by drugs, with a person age 16 or younger inside the vehicle. It is punishable by up to four years in state prison for first-time offenders.

The law was named in memory of 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when an SUV she and seven other children were riding in crashed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan in October 2009.

Khan was taken into custody by state troopers and transported to the State Police barracks in Tarrytown. The child was turned over to a relative. After being processed the Spring Valley woman was turned over to a sober third party. Kahn is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

