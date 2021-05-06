A Hudson Valley teen is facing charges for allegedly violently killing a sleeping bat, apparently blaming the bat for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Putnam County SPCA announces the arrest of a 19-year-old Town of Philipstown resident.

In April, the Putnam County SPCA was contacted by an officer of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police in regard to a Snapchat video that was forwarded to them of an adult man inside a cave killing a bat sleeping against a rock wall in the Sunken Mines Caves location of Putnam Valley.

The suspect took a large rock, with no justifiable reason, appeared to crushed the bat multiple times causing it extreme pain and ultimately its death, all while yelling expletives about coronavirus and laughing, officials say.

The DEC and Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division were able to locate the alleged suspect and interviewed him at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, SPCA officers charged the teen with committing one count of animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor.

